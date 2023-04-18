Gayle Robichaux Naquin, 76, died, Thursday April, 13, 2023 at 1:15 PM. Born, October 13, 1946 she was a native of Raceland and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Cemetery in Raceland.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert J. Naquin; son, Robby Naquin; daughter, Stacy Bauer (Kenneth); grandchildren, Gabrielle Bauer, Kaiya and Kenzy Naquin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Merrille and Elmire Danos Robichaux. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.