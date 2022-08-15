December 26, 1939 – August 12, 2022

Gene William Barton, 82, born December 26, 1939, a native of Delhi and a resident of Jeanerette, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Per Gene’s wishes, there will be a private memorial service.

He is survived by his children, Donna Barton Benoit (Kevin) and William Barton; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Annette Withers and Carolyn Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara “Peetsy” Trahan Barton; parents, Leonard Earl Barton and Julie Grantham Barton; and brothers, Roy and Terry Barton.

Gene loved to fish, garden, and camp. He hated to see people in need and tried his best to meet their needs. He loved God, America, and his family. He loved America so much that he dedicated his services by enlisting in the US Army, and was a proud veteran. He was a long time resident of Jeanerette, LA and established a life with his family and was involved with the community and church. Gene will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with his beloved wife.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion, as well as Brother Robert “Bob” Eastwood for his prayers and guidance.