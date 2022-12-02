Genevieve Marie Rhodes Gaudet, 97, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 8:47pm. Genevieve is a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Gregory at 11:00am. Burial will take place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Genevieve is survived by her loving family; her children, Daniel Gaudet and wife Judy, Cheryl Gaudet Fugate, Rodney Gaudet and wife Cindy; grandchildren, David Gaudet and wife Wanda, Christie Mayon and husband Rogers, Katie Indovina and husband Sammy, Sara Dailey and husband Scott, Joanna Gele and husband Brian, Jeffrey Gaudet and wife Cherise, Ryan Gaudet and wife Andie; and seventeen loving great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Genevieve is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Genevieve is preceded in passing by her loving husband, Lloyd Gaudet; parents, Davidson and Annette Bergeron Rhodes; son-in-law, Joseph Fugate; brothers, Abbey Rhodes, Sidney Rhodes Sr., Charles Rhodes, J.D. Rhodes, Clayton Rhodes, Lora Rhodes; sisters, Synta Foret, Beulah Boudloche, and Viola Bailey.

Genevieve was an instrument of love and faith. Genevieve had a wonderful love for her Catholic Faith and the Holy Family. She was a member of the Legion of Mary and recited her Rosary daily. She served her church community as a Eucharistic Minister by delivering the Holy Eucharist to the homebound of her community. She was a member of Woodmen Life, Chapter 308.

Genevieve loved all her family unconditionally and with great compassion.

She will never be forgotten; and forever loved by the many lives she touched throughout her long life.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Genevieve Gaudet.