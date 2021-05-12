Mr. George Brister Jr., 67 of Houma, LA , passed away at Terrebonne General Medical Center, Houma, LA after a brief illness. Mr. Brister was born October 25, 1953 in Tylertown, MS to the late George Brister Sr. and Alma Washington Brister.

Visitation for Mr. Brister was held Friday, April 16, 2021 at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown, MS from 6 pm until 8 pm. Services were on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. Chapel MB Church, Tylertown, MS., with interment in the church cemetery.

He attended JJ Gullegde High School and later moved to Houma, LA. He was married to Barbara Jean Brister for 45 years. He was a certified auto mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Tyrell Brister, daughter, Kameron Stewart and 2 sisters: Lucy Stoves and Mary Garner.

He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Brister; 4 sons: Darrell (Keyona) Brister, Thibodaux, LA; Kerry Thomas, Baton Rouge, LA; Chris Anderson, New Orleans, LA; and Brandon Verdin, Houma, LA; 5 daughters: Lashonda Brister, Breanna Willis, Karna Willis, all of Houma, LA, Keywanna Singleton, New Orleans, LA, Chelsea Nelson, TX; God-child, Asia Verdin; 3 sisters: Yvonne (Jerome) Robinson, Bessie Brister and Cynthia Roberts; brother, George (Jacquelyn) Brister, Jr.; 14 grandchildren, 2 great grands, 2 uncles, 3 aunts and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, Tylertown, MS was in charge of arrangements