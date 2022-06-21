August 16, 1950 – April 29, 2022

It is with the deepest of sympathies that the family of George Dupre, Jr. announces his passing on April 29, 2022.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

George Dupre, Jr. is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Marie Voisin Dupre; son, Jason Dupre; daughters, Elena E. Voisin and Chelsey Dupre Fitch; one stepson, Ricky Blanchard; two stepdaughters, Crysta Pierce and Audrey Blanchard; brother, Ricky Dupre; 20 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by his parents, George Gilbert, Sr. and Theresa Marie Toups Dupre; son, Terry Dupre; brothers, Steve Albert Dupre, George Albert Dupre, Michael Dupre, and Harold Dupre; and sisters, Elizabeth Dupre, Mayola Dupre, and Patricia Arnauville.

George loved eagles, watching old war movies, and going fishing with his family and friends. He worked many years as a deckhand for LeBeouf Towing Company.

He will be missed by all who knew him. He will never be forgotten and always loved.