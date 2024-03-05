George Paul “Butch” Bergeron, age 79, a native of Huma and resident of Bayou Blue, entered Heaven on Saturday, March 2, 2024, where he joined his wonderful wife of 55 years.He is survived by his daughters, Andrea Bergeron and Michelle Bergeron; 4 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 step-great-grandchildren; he is also survived by his sister Paulette Bergeron Bourgeois.

He was preceded in passing by his wife, Malberine “Margie” Marcel Bergeron; his parents, Henry and Maggie Duet Bergeron; his stepchildren, Enas “Bozo” Kershaw, Jr. and Melissa Marcel.

George was a service-connected veteran of the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam Era. He enjoyed many years of service with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in several divisions. He was a past member of the Terrebonne Bassmasters, a past member and secretary of the E. Houma Lions Club, a past member of the Bayou Blue-Coteau Lions Club, and a member of the D.A.V. Bayou Chapter #9. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, riding his Goldwing trike, and helping his grandkids.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for George on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel beginning at 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00a.m. TPSO honors will be rendered before the Funeral Service, and Military Honors will be rendered at his burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery immediately following the service.

