George Steven Bradford, age 71, of Houma, LA passed away from this life on Friday, August 30, 2024. He was born to the union of George Willie Bradford and Joyce Mabry May Bradford on July 14, 1953 in Urania, LA.

George entered the Navy in 1971 and served his country for 8 years. He moved to Houma in 1979. He was employed as a wireline operator offshore until his retirement. He was married to the love of his life, Roxanne, for 30 years. Their four dogs were their children and were very much loved by them.

George was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Roxanne Burton Bradford; and his nephews, Thomas Web Bradford and Christopher Blasé Bradford.

He is survived by his sister, Sheila (Stan) Pons of Valbonne, France; brother, Hunter (Amanda) Bradford of Natchez, MS; and sister, Lenora (Allen) Jones.

of Trout, LA. Nieces, Joyce (Patrick) Gerek of Biot, France and Susan Lenora Bradford of Jena, LA. Nephews John Pons of Marseille, France; James Enterkin of Jena, LA; and Steven Enterkin of Kinston, NC; four great-nephews, Zachary Tarver, Brayden Enterkin, Bryson Enterkin, and Noah Enterkin. His niece and nephew by marriage, Heather (Michael) Rahm and their children, Reid and Layne, and Richard (Soundarya) Burton IV and their child, Krishna. George will be missed by a host relatives and friends.

Services will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2 in Houma, LA September 14, 2024 at 10 am.