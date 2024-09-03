Georgette Keen Millet, 72, born February 14, 1952 a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Millet; son, Michael Millet (Jennifer Millet); daughter, Amanda Melancon (Kevin Melancon); brother, Albert Keen; sister, Sara Kelpsch; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Audry Keen.

A private memorial service will be held in her honor for friends and family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Haven or your favorite charity.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.