Georgia Ann Portero, 92, a native of Columbia, MS and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.

She is survived by her children, Patricia “Patty” LaBruyere, Susan Daigle (Bobby), Kenneth “Ken” Portero (Elma), Peggy Fazzio (Barry), and Douglas “Doug” Portero (Ramona); son-in-law, Larry Donaldson, Jr.; grandchildren, Larry Donaldson III, Matthew LaBruyere, Brad Daigle, Chad Daigle, Steven Portero, Ben Fazzio, Taylor Portero, Kristy Fazzio, Dustin Bice, Ryan Bice, and Jennifer Tobin; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Martha “Mop” Parker (Dempsey) and Raymond Brock, Jr. (Mary).

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Tony Portero, Jr.; children, Dottie Donaldson and Paul Portero; son-in-law, Darryl “Pookie” LaBruyere; and parents, Raymond Brock, Sr. and Bessie Wallace Brock.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dickie Haydel and Haydel Clinic, the staff at The Homestead Assisted Living, Bayou Home Care, Haydel Memorial Hospice, and Irma Gros and Ladies for all their devoted care and compassion.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.