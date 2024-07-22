Georgia Mae Stevenson Hodges

Georgia “Gee” Stevenson Hodges, age 51, of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am till 10:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Jeremy Hodges; sons, Drake and Jeremy Hodges of Houma, LA; mother, Eva Ruffin Stevenson; brothers, Claudell Ruffin (Sylvia), Willie Lee Stevenson, Robert Lee Stevenson, Curtis Joseph Stevenson (Trish), and John James Stevenson (Felisha); sisters, Viola Williams (Ronald), Iris Stevenson, Lesie Smith, Yvonne Nolan, Dianne Stevenson, Ethel Stevenson, and Eva S. Parker (Nathaniel); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Stevenson; sister, Lynn Stevenson; nephews, Hendrix Stevenson and Gerald Jenkins; and uncles, Walter Hickerson and Eddie Ruffin.

Georgia “Gee” enjoyed life to the fullest and was full of energy and kept a smile on everyone’s face she met. Her greatest joy was her husband and sons, and through them she lives on.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.