Georgiana Grace Josephine Lapeyrouse

Georgiana Grace Josephine “Josie” Lapeyrouse, age 16, was born on March 25, 2008 and passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2024. She was a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Bourg, LA.

She is survived by her parents, Euland “Pete” Lapeyrouse Jr. (Elaine) and Tracie Ketchens (Robert); siblings, Ella Lapeyrouse, Leslie Lapeyrouse (Jamie), Ashley Lapeyrouse (Blake), Dylan Lapeyrouse (Ashley), Rosafina Ketchens, and Dominic Ketchens; step siblings, Crystal Rousseau, Cody Boquet, Courtney Boquet, Chris Boquet; grandparents, Georgiana and Euland Lapeyrouse Sr., MaMaw Scherry Hall, and Jerry Ketchens. She is also survived by her nephews, Hunter Liner and Traun Evans, and her niece, Ivy Lapeyrouse. She is also survived by her Godparents, Hank and Kristal Mergey.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Brenda Casico; and grandfather, Bennie Hall.

Josie loved spending time with her family and beloved friend, Carlee Jeffery. Josie’s humor and kind-hearted nature touched everyone she met. She loved to bring smiles to others’ faces. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends who were fortunate enough to experience the brightness and warmth of her presence.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Holy Family Catholic Church currently located at KC Council 7722 Home, 5396 Shrimpers Row, Dulac, LA from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., followed by religious services at 11:00 a.m.