Gerald A Honea

Gerald “Gerry” Honea, age 92, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She was a native of Pleasant Hill and a resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Covenant Christian Church on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, beginning at 9:30 am until 11:00 am. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am and burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Gerry is survived by her son, Ray Scott and wife Mindy; daughter, Vickie Purvis and late husband Otis; 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Gerry is preceded in death by her 1st husband of 14 years, Charles P. Scott and 2nd husband of 48 years, Thomas Honea; parents, Harvey and Blanche Walker Anderson; son, Charles Gordon Scott; siblings, Dorothy, Mary Nell, Billy Ray.

Gerry was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family dearly and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Gerry is now reunited with her family who passed before her. May she have eternal rest with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gerry Anderson Honea.