Gerald “Big Jerry” E. Coll Sr., 66, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Coll; children, Mindy Lirette (Desire’), Spencer Coll (Skylar), Justin Coll (Danielle); daughter-in-law, Becky Coll; grandchildren, Jade Coll, Arabella Coll, Brayden Coll, Ebben Coll, and one baby girl on the way; and siblings, Dotsie Gutierrez, Bobby Coll, John Coll, and Alvin Coll.

He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald “Big G” E. Coll Jr.; grandchildren, Logan Fonseca and Chase Coll; parents, Gerald T. Coll Jr. and Audrey Coll; siblings, Calvin Coll, Sissy Heustis, and Frankie Coll; mother and father-in-law, Gloria Matrana and Nicholas Matrana.

Anyone who knew him knew his family was his everything. He was a proud member of the Krewe of Hercules and also liked to hunt and fish in his younger days.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 11am to 2pm, with the memorial service to begin at 2pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.