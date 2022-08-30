Gerald “Buddy” Hebert

October 2, 1940 – August 27, 2022

Gerald J. “Buddy” Hebert, 81, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary Bergeron Hebert; daughter, Tammy Hebert Migliore and husband, Sam Migliore; grandsons, Michael Migliore and Adam Migliore; and sisters, Mary Ann Benoit, Patricia Naquin and husband Stephen, Brenda Boudreaux, Karen Bouterie and husband Paul, and Peggy Ordoyne and husband Malvin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton Joseph Hebert and Hazel Stevens Hebert; and brothers-in-law, Morris Benoit and Clement Boudreaux.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers: Have a beer, some laughs and share your best “Buddy” story with those you love. Toast to running your best race everyday and embracing the life you have.