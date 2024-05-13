Gerald R. Meylian, 80, a native of Hineston, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on May 9, 2024.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, in Gray, Louisiana from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II, Houma, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen Champagne Meylian; daughter, Margaruette Duet (Mark); grandsons, Mark Jr., Mason and Justin; brothers, John Meylian (Betty); sisters, Lois Marie Rollins, Terri Dunn (Jessie), Naomi Smith (David); sister-in-law, Jan Meylian; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Humbles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milford and Viola Doucey Meylian; stepmother, Lois Meylian; brother, Henry Meylian; sisters, Maxine Humbles and Mary Foster; and brother-in-law, Douglas Rollins.

Gerald served 20 years in the United States Navy, 10 years in the fleet reserve, and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a Navy recruiter in Houma, Louisiana. He was also employed by Main Iron Works for over 30 years.

The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry and staff, Terrebonne General Medical Center emergency room and CCU, Dr. Ralph Bourgeois, Dr. Fail with CIS, The Medical Team, Brenda Fuchs, special son-in-law, Mark Duet, neighbors, friends and family for their support and prayers.

