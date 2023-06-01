Gerald Thomas, 53, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on May 20, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at New Zion Baptist Church 263 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA 70363. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda T. Johnson, grandmother, Lillian Myles Thomas and daughters, Geranaja Thomas and Jenezo S. Spencer. Brother, Anthony Butler and sisters, Dyanthlyn (Netty) Butler and Brittany Gauno.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Butler and grandparents, Rev. Saulman Thomas, James and Hazel Butler.

