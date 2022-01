Geraldine B. “Jean” Duet, 79, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 11th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

Jean is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larson J. “Magoo” Duet; sons, Guy (Patricia) Duet and Dean (Marie) Duet; grandson, Cody Duet and Kourtney Duet; great-grandchildren, Rustyn Duet and Ava Duet; brother, Leroy Bruce; sisters, Gloria (Curleys) Peltier and Barbara (Radar) Bruce.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Matt “Marc” and Amie Vegas Bruce.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.