November 29, 1934 – August 21, 2022

Geraldine Boudreaux Pinel, 87, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:10am. Geraldine was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Chauvin, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Church beginning at 11:00am with burial to follow in St. Elie Cemetery.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Norman Pinel and wife Debra, Mary Nelton and husband Robert, Michael Pinel, Lloyd Pinel Jr and wife Loretta; grandchildren, Robert Nelton Jr., Melissa Sawasaki, Kris Nelton and wife Lacy, Gary Pinel and wife Beth, Jason Pinel and wife Chelsea, Carley Pinel; step grandchild, Derek Dupre; great grandchildren, Amber, Troy and Kirin Sawasaki, Parker and Karter Nelton, Gavin and Bailey Pinel, Zoe and Jianna Pinel; and step great grandchildren, Kinslee and Sutton Dupre.

Geraldine is preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-five years, Lloyd Pinel Sr.; parents, Andrew and Bernice LeBlanc Boudreaux and brother, Druis Boudreaux, sister-in-law, Lorina and Jane McNeeley, 25-year companion of Michael Pinel.

The Family would like to thank the entire staff at Terrebonne General Health System, Supportive Care Services and all the Doctors, Nurses and staff on the 4th Floor for their great service, kindness and compassion during a very difficult time for our Family. We’d also like to thank Brandy and Celeste Cheramie, with Monogram Health for their in-home care given to Geraldine.

Geraldine was a loving wife, mother and friend and loved her Family dearly. She was a great cook and an awesome seamstress. She worked at a shrimp peeling and packing plant and loved country music. She loved decorating her yard for Christmas and playing her favorite games at the casinos, especially in Biloxi. She will definitely be missed by all who knew her. May God Bless her and she Rest in Peace.