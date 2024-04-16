Geraldine “Gerrie” Callahan LeCompte, age 84, earned her heavenly wings, Monday, April 15, 2024 at 8:59 AM. She was a native and resident of Houma.Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Gerrie is survived by her children, Donna LeCompte, Daniel LeCompte, Sr. (Angela), Tammy Malbrough (Tommy, Sr.), Penny LeBoeuf (Brady); grandchildren, Tiffany Toups (Ronnie), Tamala Baker (Clayton), Holly Bourgeois (Trey), Britney LeCompte, Tommy Malbrough, Jr. (Chelsea), Ashley Gravois (Justin), Daniel LeCompte, Jr. (Lacey); great-grandchildren, Connor Kramer, Austin Kramer, Abbie Toups, Bentley Baker, Samuel LeCompte, Paislee Toups, Judah LeCompte, Ridlee Malbrough, Israel Gravois, Livy Malbrough, Kason Matherne; sisters, Charlene Guidry (Max), Linda Picou, Brenda Riche’, Mary Susan Callahan, Mary Beth Callahan; brothers, Roger Callahan (Gerri), Mark Callahan (Arlene); numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.

Gerrie is preceded in death by her husband, Felix J. LeCompte, Jr.; parents, Michel Callahan and Anna Mae Voisin Hornsby; brothers, Gene Callahan, Michael Callahan, Jerry Callahan; nephew, Brent Bourg; niece, Jenna Sumrall, Cindy Picou.

Gerrie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was the co-owner of Derma Culture Skin Clinic as well as Smoothie King. She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially her gumbo, roast and white beans. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, and her greatest joy was seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her personality was larger than life and she never met a stranger. She loved Drew Brees and was a huge Donald Trump supporter. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.