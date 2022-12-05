Geraldine “Gerry” Duval Fanguy, 83, native and life-long resident of Houma, LA, beloved wife, mother, aunt, sister, and friend, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Geraldine is survived by her son, Lance Fanguy, his wife, Blake Andrews-Fanguy and is considered a second Mom to many more. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fanguy, and brothers, Hilary and Lovelace.

A graduate of St. Francis de Sales School, she also studied for 2 years at Nicholls State University. Geraldine worked as a trusted legal assistant for over 40 years and served as a notary public. As a member of the Krewe of Hyacinthians for over 30 years, she was both a board member and an officer.

She was a passionate LSU sports and New Orleans Saints fan. Her shrimp stew and Bloody Marys will remain legendary. Geraldine loved trips to New Orleans, Europe, Hawaii and New York and going to various shows including her Saenger Theatre group, on Broadway, in Las Vegas – and most of all at her son’s rock shows.

Gerry will be truly missed.

Chauvin Funeral Home will serve the family of Geraldine Duval Fanguy. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Maria Immacolata Church to help rebuild the parish after Hurricane Ida.