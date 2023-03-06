Geraldine Gertrude Robinson Jones, 87, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Visitation and mass service will be observed on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 8:00AM until mass at 10:00AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church 1220 Aycock St., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Deweyville Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Reshelle L. Jones and brothers; Lawrence “Zo” Robinson; Jackie (Blanca) Robinson and Alfred (Carolyn) Robinson. Sisters; Murle Robinson Robinet and Evelyn Robinson (Claude)Tellis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; John H. Robinson, Sr., and Leontine V. Robinson. Husband; Ray L. Jones, Sr., and brothers; John A. Robinson, Jr., Donald C. Robinson, Benjamin Robinson and Burnell J. Robinson

