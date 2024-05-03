Geraldine “Jerrye” Lirette Lara, age 79, of Metairie, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Geraldine was born and raised in Houma, Louisiana, to the late Sam and Mildred Callahan Lirette. She is preceded in death by her husband Luis Lara, brother, Clifford Exnicios, and sister, Elizabeth Ducker. She is survived by her loving children, Guy Pennison (Traci), Mary Claire Breaux (Corey), and Marcos Lara (Tricia), grandchildren, Dylan, Candice, Bailey, Chloe, Brodee, Michael (Melissa), Maybrie, Krista, and Josh, great-grandchildren, Renli, and Drake, sister, Cynthia Cunningham (Mike), and brother, “Danny Boy” Lirette, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was affectionately known as Grammy to her grandchildren as well as the many children that she babysat over the years.

Jerrye, a graduate of Terrebonne High School in 1964, dedicated her life to caring for others. She began her career as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Ed Dorvin, and later served Derbes Management for almost 30 years as an Administrative Assistant. However, her true calling was revealed after Hurricane Katrina. She opened her home and heart, spending the last 18 years nurturing and lovingly babysitting many children, treating them as her own. Her love for them was boundless, and she received just as much love in return. Her absence will be deeply felt by all those who were fortunate enough to know and love her.

A private family graveside burial will take place in Houma, Louisiana at a later date.