Geraldine Parfait

Geraldine “Baby” Eva Fitch Parfait, 76, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:18pm. Geraldine was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and continue at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home with burial following in Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac, LA.

Geraldine is survived by her loving family, her children, Monica Hatcher; Mona Waters and husband Robert Waters Jr., Olden Parfait Jr., Rodney Parfait Sr. Timmy Parfait and wife Betty Parfait; siblings, Verna Billiot, Sheila Louviere and husband Ricky Louviere; sister-in-law, Wanda “Andree” Parfait; brother-in-law, Nolan “Pete” Parfait; grandchildren, Amya Parfait, Kayden Parfait, John Hatcher Jr., Jenna Hatcher, Casey Parfait, Alice Parfait, Jessica Waters, Blake Sullivan, Kimberly Wilson, Ginger Thibodeaux, C. J. Fungay, Amanda Billiot, Kayla Billiot, Rodney Parfait Jr., Emily Parfait; seventeen loving great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Geraldine preceded in passing by her husband, Olden Parfait Sr.; parents, Vernice and Inez Verdin Parfait; son, Barry John Parfait daughter, Kayla Parfait; sisters, Clara Parfait; brothers, Enos Fitch, Perry Parfait, Mason Parfait, Kerry “Yogi” Parfait; son-in-law, John Michael “Wade” Hatcher; daughters-in-law, Darlene Rush and Veronica Lovell godchild, Linest “Doo” Billiot.

Geraldine was a wonder mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was caring and loving to her family and friends who was a hard worker. She dedicated over thirty years to Hi-Sea’s of Dulac.

Geraldine will be dearly missed by all her family and friends that knew her.