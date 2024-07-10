Germaine Hebert Theriot

Germaine “Granny” Hebert Theriot, age 82, passed away Sunday July 7, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and resident of Bayou Dularge and a faithful member of St. Eloi Catholic Church.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday July 13, 2024 from 9:00 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date.

Germaine is survived by her children, Adele Fulcher, Andrea Rodrigue (Brent), Ward Theriot (Monique), Annette Burgo (Richard), Karen Smith (Stuart); grandchildren, James Fulcher, Travis Fulcher, Lillian Palmisano, Ross Rodrigue, Jace Rodrigue, Elizabeth Theriot, Leigh Anne Duplantis, Amy Pellegrin, Jolie Croker, Justin Croker, Jenna Croker, Christian Burgo, Matthew Burgo, Katie Burgo, Frances Smith, Noah Smith; great-grandchildren, Dean, Carson, Trinity, Aubrey, Silas, Elijah, Sebastian, and more to come; numerous in-laws for whom she cared very deeply.

Germaine is preceded in death by her husband, John Roy Theriot; parents, Lawrence and Adele Champagne Hebert; mother-in-law, Amay Theriot; father-in-law, Jean Theriot; son-in-law, Rodney Fulcher; brother, Richard Hebert; and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Germaine was deeply devoted to Christ through her Catholic faith. She was in charge of the Liturgy at St. Eloi for several years, she was a lector for mass, and continued to serve her church through writing intercessory prayers for Sunday Mass until the time of her death.

She loved all children, especially her grandchildren, and working with children through education was a big part of her life. Germaine also enjoyed sewing, embroidery, crocheting and reading. She loved to cook for holidays and was known for her famous fruitcake around Christmas. She also enjoyed being outside tending to her husband’s flowers and watching for the robins that signified the arrival of Winter.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Eloi Catholic Church.