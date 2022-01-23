Gertie Marie Melancon Bushnell

January 23, 2022
January 23, 2022

March 19, 1943 – January 19, 2022

Gertie Marie Melancon Bushnell, 78, a native and resident of Lockport, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

She is survived by her children, Bryan Neely (Landa), Jana LeCompte (Baron), Michael Neely (Yvette), Margaret Bushnell; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Carol Melancon and Harold Melancon.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bushnell; granddaughter, Vannessa Neely; great-grandson, Angel Neely; parents, Luther and Eleola Melancon; and siblings, Neva Badeaux, Michael Melancon, and Gerald Melancon.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

