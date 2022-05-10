December 11, 1927 – May 5, 2022

Gertie Sanchez Hebert, 94, a native of Choctaw and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on May 5, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am.

She is survived by her sons, Elvis (Roxanne) Hebert Sr., Teddy Hebert, and George Adair; daughter, Bessie (Curtis) Hebert; sister, Nancy Pitre; grandchildren, Jan, Elvis Jr., Scotty, Rockel, Steven, Seth, Haley, Torie, Gavin, Kirk, Mitzi, Kyle, David; 19 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Hebert; daughters, Katie Hebert, JoAnn Hebert, and Patricia Adair; son, Norman Hebert; brothers, Nelson Sanchez, Bob Sanchez, Clifton Sanchez Sr., Theophile Sanchez, and William Sanchez; and sister, Jeanne Gautreaux.

The family would like to thank the staff of Thibodaux Healthcare.