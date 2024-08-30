Gertrude Aucoin Aizen

Shelby “Don” Loyd
August 30, 2024
Monica Duet Folse
August 30, 2024
Shelby “Don” Loyd
August 30, 2024
Monica Duet Folse
August 30, 2024

Gertrude Aucoin Aizen, 92, died Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 7:24 PM. Born January 20, 1932 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.


A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Ramona Fox and Renee Legendre (Oneil Legendre, III); grandchildren, Derrick Verdun, Courtney Smith (Casey), Oneil Legendre, IV, Cassie Legendre; siblings, Rita Navarre, Albert “Mike” Aucoin (Carol) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lucia Durocher Aucoin.


She was a member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary and Catholic Daughter’s of America. She worked as a secretary for the Lafourche Parish School Board.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

August 30, 2024

Regina B. Burnett

Read more