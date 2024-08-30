Gertrude Aucoin Aizen, 92, died Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 7:24 PM. Born January 20, 1932 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Ramona Fox and Renee Legendre (Oneil Legendre, III); grandchildren, Derrick Verdun, Courtney Smith (Casey), Oneil Legendre, IV, Cassie Legendre; siblings, Rita Navarre, Albert “Mike” Aucoin (Carol) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lucia Durocher Aucoin.

She was a member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary and Catholic Daughter’s of America. She worked as a secretary for the Lafourche Parish School Board.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.