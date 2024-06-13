Gertrude Belanger Butler, 90, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

She is survived by her children, Steven Butler, Jacquelyn Butler Leese (Paul), Chris Butler (Cathy), and Kenneth Butler (Greg Mangum); grandchildren, Nicole St. Pierre Dover (Andy), Allison Leese Bergeron (Brett), and Callie Baskett; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Dawson Bergeron, Evelyn and Silas Baskett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jack C. Butler; parents, Whitney Belanger and Ida Rhodes Belanger; sisters, Lois Belanger Domangue, Beulah Belanger Schaivo, Luella Belanger Prejean, Aline Belanger LaGrange, and Ida Belanger Domangue; and brother, Whitney “Boy” Belanger.

Gertrude was a charter member of The Krewe of Aphrodite and a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Ruth Street Literary Guild, and was known as the Countess De Cade.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter in Gertrude’s name and memory.

