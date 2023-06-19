Gertrude Celestin, 86, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Visitation and mass services will be observed on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 8:00AM until mass time at 10:00AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church 1220 Aycock St., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Cornerstone Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Vincent, Gabriel (Maggie) and Fredrick Celestin. Daughters, Marie Celestin Lee, Neomi Scoby, Glenise Lagarde, fourteen grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Alberta James and husband, Moses Celestin. She was brothers, Herman, Raymond, Morris and Clarence James and sisters, Mildred James and Marie Washington.

