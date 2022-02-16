June 11, 1938 – February 12, 2022

Gertrude “Gertie” Pierre, 83, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2022 in Thibodaux, LA, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery 2.

Gertie was born on June 11, 1938 in Dulac, LA, to Mary “Dus” L. Gregoire and Albert Gregoire, Jr. Gertie was a lifelong resident of Dulac, LA and parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church.

She is survived by her three daughters, Peggy Verdin, Cynthia (Bruce) Gregoire, Mona (Marty) Brewer; son James Pierre, Jr. (companion April), one daughter-in-law, Cindy Verdin; one son-in-law, Harry Billiot, Sr., seventeen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild (and one on the way); sister, Lydia (Ted) Duthu; one brother, Julius (Tina) Gregoire; and former spouse, James Pierre, Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Regis Verdin, Sr.; one granddaughter, Tiffany Billiot; her parents; three brothers, Paul “T-Boy” Gregoire, Sr., Antoine “T-Man” Gregoire, Sr., Joseph “NuNu” Gregoire; two sisters, Mary “Meon” Trosclair and her beloved twin, Pearly Parfait.

She loved preparing meals and hosting her family at her home. Gertie loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. She had a special gift for “telling you like it is” and her feisty spirit will be missed deeply.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their compassionate care. The family would also like to thank Cindy, Maxine, and Baby Doo for being there to care not only for her but for her entire family.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.