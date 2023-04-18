Gertrude Marie Ledet Trahan, 73, of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 13, 2023.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park starting at 9:00am until funeral service starting at 11:00am.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Wiley J. Trahan Jr.; son, Stephen J. Trahan (Sadie); grandchildren, Skilyn Trahan, Courtney Fanguy, Gena Fanguy (Dwight); and great grandchildren, A’mya Fonseca, Alanna Pitre, Remi Pitre, and Carter Fanguy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry J. Ledet Sr. and Sidonia Dupre Ledet; brothers, Henry J. Ledet Jr., Alvin Ledet, William Ledet, Roy Ledet; and sister, Wilma Ledet.

Gertrude loved being a teacher, cross stitching, crocheting, and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.