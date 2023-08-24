Gertrude Mary Cantrelle, 85, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Bayou Black Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Cantrelle; son, John C. Cantrelle; daughters, Leola Lyons (Walter) and Jodie Hyatt (Larry); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Calvin Kreamer.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Penny LeBoeuf; great-grandchild, Alex Martin; parents, Guelvin Kreamer and Lydia Dupre Pellegrin; and brother, Dana Kreamer.

Gertrude will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an employee at Piccadilly for over 32 years. Gertrude will be dearly missed by her loving family and her dear friends from Piccadilly and Facebook.

