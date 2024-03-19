Gilbert John Scott, 80, a lifelong resident of Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 18, 2024.



Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park.

Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Gloria LeCompte Scott; sons, Gilbert Scott (Mary), Johnny Scott (Janelle), Shane Scott (Courtney); daughters, Melinda Hutchinson (Kevin), Deanna Hebert (Bubba), and Mandy S. Marcel; 21 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Patrick Scott, Ray Boudreaux, and Mike Boudreaux; and sisters, Clo Thomas, Kathy Boudreaux, Brenda Neil, and Linda Marcel.

He was preceded in passing by his parents, Johnny Scott and Clara Boudreaux; sister, Clara Dean Bourg; and grandson, Blake Scott.

Gilbert was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and will be fondly remembered for his love of the outdoors and his passion for his work as a crane operator.

Gilbert will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Gloria Scott, and his adoring family. He was known for being an amazing cook, his love of fishing, caring for his lawn, and his infectious sense of humor that brightened the lives of those around him. Gilbert’s dedication to his family and his role as a provider will forever be cherished and remembered.

As we come together to celebrate and remember Gilbert’s life, may we find solace in the memories and the legacy he leaves behind. Gilbert’s warmth, generosity, and love will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him. May he rest peacefully.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gilbert Scott.