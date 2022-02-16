Gilbert Ray Hicks, 73, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2:44 PM. Born August 15, 1948 he was a native of Raceland, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 2:00 PM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 3:00 PM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Toni Catanese Hicks; sons, Andy Ray Hicks and Matthews Ray Hicks and wife Alicia Hicks; grandchildren, Preston Michael and Lincoln Dean Hicks; siblings, Yvonne Montz and husband Matt Montz, Earl Hicks and wife Judy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Feldia Darona Hicks and Lucille Marmillion Hicks.

He retired from AT&T after 39 years as a supervisor. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and outdoorsman. He was a great teacher always showing great patience, a wonderful father and loving husband and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Autism Society of America at 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 305, Rockville, Maryland 20852 or Vandebilt Catholic High School.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.