March 16, 1934 – July 8, 2022

Gilbert (Monk) Joseph Trahan Jr., 88, passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 6:25PM. Gilbert was a native and resident of Bayou Black in Terrebonne parish. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Bayou Black, from 9:00AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation on Thursday, July 14, 2022 beginning at 11:00AM. Burial will follow in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Gilbert is survived by his loving wife, Betty Ann Giroir Trahan; children, Bobby J. Trahan and wife Beryl, Mike Trahan and wife Amy, Ricky Trahan and companion Gail Champagne, Doug Trahan; siblings “W.L.” Trahan and wife Rita; Carroll Trahan; grandchildren, Jeramie (Erin) Trahan; Joey Trahan; Jay (Kirsty) Trahan; Michelle (Lamar) Caskey; Jennie (Todd) Smith; Ashley (Travis) Hebert; Thomas Trahan; Taylor Trahan; Devon Trahan; Candice (Kevin) Parsons; great grandchildren, Caden Trahan, Gavin Trahan, Kaleb Gauthe’, Carson Hebert, Kinsey Hebert, Mason Malbourgh, Malley Chauvin Macy Chauvin, Kayleigh Parsons, Nathan Parsons.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Trahan Sr., and Uraine Antill Trahan; son Billy Joe Trahan; Floyd Trahan and his wife, Carolyn; and Albert “Nee Ne” Trahan.

Gilbert (Monk) Trahan passed away, peacefully, at home surrounded by family after being the STRONGEST fighter and journeyed to the heavens above to be reunited with loved ones who have passed before him. He lived a good, long life of 88 years, and was married to Betty Giroir Trahan for an amazing 67 years and had 5 wonderful sons, Bobby, Michael “Mike”, Ricky, Billy Joe, and Doug. He loved his family and friends very much and made sure to speak this in his final hours. He asked to be remembered as a positive and loving man who had a WONDERFUL sense of humor. Many early years were spent working 7 and 7 consistently providing for his family for an offshore company, Freeport McMoran / Sulphur, where he retired after 43 years. He began as a Rough-neck, moved to Derrickman, and retired as Drilling Foreman. He was an avid athlete playing softball for many teams in his younger years and was a member of the first baseball team at Terrebonne High School where he played shortstop.

He was also a participant in building Terrebonne High School’s stadium. He was also in the Army National Guard for 9 years where he worked up in rank to SFC. (Sergeant 1st. Class.)

In parting he always said, “Give it hell every chance you get.” He left a legacy of strength and love, creating a path for his family to follow. He will be remembered always.

Thank you to the staff at Terrebonne General Hospital, Chauvin Funeral Home, and very special thank you to Haydel Hospice, who gave us the utmost care and concern in our time of need. We are truly grateful.