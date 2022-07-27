Mary Virginia “Ginger” Barker Gaubert, 65, passed away peacefully on July 21st, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Born March 9th, 1957 to her loving parents, Robert M. Barker, Sr. and Rosalie Fauntleroy Barker, Ginger grew up along the bayou in Lockport, Louisiana. She later relocated to Thibodaux, Louisiana where she attended college, taught high school for 30 years, and raised her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Steve Gaubert; son, Matthew Gaubert; daughter, Natalie Elkins (Zachary); and granddaughters Avery and Marion Elkins.

She is also survived by her brothers, Robert “Bob” Barker, Jr. (Gayle) and William “Billy” Barker (Melanie), and her sister Rosalie Barker Arnold, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Hugh Barker.

Ginger was a beautiful soul who lived to serve as a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, and “Gigi,” dedicated teacher, and cherished friend. She never thought twice about offering a helping hand or words of encouragement. She lived out her true passion of teaching, inspiring young minds, and leaving an indelible mark on the lives of all who knew her.

She will forever be remembered for her love and generosity, her beautiful smile, her hugs, and her pride and absolute love for her children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to E.D. White Catholic High School or Thibodaux High School.