Ginger “GiGi” Ann Wallace Dryden

June 23, 1945 – January 10, 2022

Ginger was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, during her incredible 76 years of life. She entered her heavenly home on January 10, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was a resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 1:00 pm. The burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

Ginger is survived by her daughter Monique Duplantis and husband John, daughter Renee Bertinot and husband Brandon, son Theodore Michael Dryden Jr. and husband John, and her brother Terry Wallace. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Christopher Duplantis and wife Kelly, Robbin Pellegrin Jr., Corey Duplantis and fiancé Kelly, Dustin Pellegrin and wife Heather, Cameron Pellegrin and girlfriend Jaci, Catilyn Connelly and husband Zachary, Tanner Dryden and wife Angelica, and Taylor Dryden. She is also survived by her 25 great grandchildren: Jayce, Jenna, Julia, Dulce, Phoenix, Cohen, Norah, Lawson, Demi, Rowen, Olivia, Issac, Baelin, Annalise, Anthony, Lizabethe, Liam, Lucy, Lucas, Lex, Aubree, Vahn Jr., Amaree, Adam, and Amber. She was also survived by her very best friend Marion Duplantis.

Ginger was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Virginia Wallace, her siblings: Vernon Wallace Jr., Wayne Wallace, And Marvin “Black” Wallace, her ex-husband Theodore Michael Dryden Sr., and her grandaughter Sarah Beth Pellegrin.

Ginger was an avid football fan where she rooted for the Saints, Ole Miss, and anyone in the Manning family. She enjoyed playing dominos with her friends Toot, Norma, Marion, Janice and their late friend Mary. She loved watching old western shows and Fox News. She was a collector of all things Frosty the Snowman. She attended every family event no matter the circumstances, and found her greatest joy, spending time outside watching her great-grandchildren play. Ginger never met a stranger, and she was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a one-of-a-kind, witty, selfless mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed but never forgotten by all who knew her.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.