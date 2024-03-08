With heavy hearts, we announce the upcoming funeral services for Ginger Lee Cunningham. Born on August 5, 1944, in Houma, LA, Ginger passed away on March 7, 2024, in her hometown. A beloved homemaker, Ginger was known for her compassionate nature, unwavering love for her children and grandchildren, and her infectious sense of humor.

A funeral service will be held on March 11, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home, with a public viewing starting at 9:00 am until the Liturgy of the Word Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Ginger had an outgoing personality that made her the life of any party. She had a deep love for the New Orleans Saints and enjoyed spending time sitting on her porch, surrounded by dear friends, exchanging stories and laughter. Anyone who knew Ginger, knew she lived life to the fullest and on her own terms.

Her surviving relatives include her son, John Oliver and wife Rose;grandchildren, Lacey Domangue, Kirstopher and Nickolas Thibodeaux; sister, Sandra Schexnaider; brothers, Keith Waalk, Guy Waalk, and Randy Waalk.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Walternine Marcel Waalk; daughters, Nancy Bourgeois and Brandi Cunningham; brother, Gene Waalk.

Ginger Lee Cunningham’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her kindness, compassion, and joyous spirit live on in the legacy she leaves behind.