November 13, 1928 – July 30, 2022

Gladys Legendre Sonnier, 93, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 11:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her sons, Lloyd Sonnier (wife, Nancy), and Harold Sonnier (wife, Jill); daughter, Sharon Davis (husband, Darin); grandchildren, Garrett Sonnier (wife, Lori), Jeremy Sonnier (fiance, Ashley), Benjamin Sonnier (wife, Alexis), Lauren Sonnier King (husband, Douglas), Eric Davis (wife, Andree), and Brad Davis (wife, Haley); great-grandchildren, Marc Sonnier, Gregory Sonnier, Kyle Sonnier, Roman Billiot, Luke Sonnier, Logan Sonnier, Cole Sonnier, Lilly King, Jacob King, Joseph King, Colt Davis, and Brynn Davis; and sister, Verna L. Aucoin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar C. Legendre and Cecila Bergeron Legendre; brothers, Roland, O.J., Raymond, Earl, and Lloyd Legendre; sisters, Sidonia L. Vicknair, Virginia L. Mire, and Annabel L. Bonvillain; granddaughter, Nicole Davis; great-grandchildren, Lucy King and Michael King.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Memory of Gladys Sonnier to the Nicole Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of E.D. White Catholic High School in Thibodaux, Louisiana. For additional information regarding donations, please contact Thibodaux Funeral Home.