Gladys “MiMi” Chiasson Richard, 76, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 8:11 pm. Born February 14, 1947 she was a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Schriever, LA.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Bridget Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by children, Darin Richard (Dawn Richard), Shelli Richard (Scott Richard), Guy Richard III (Melissa Palmer), Scott Richard (Tiffany Crawford), Blake Richard (Hannah Richard); grandchildren, Macy Comeaux (Garrett), Leah Lirette (Jason), Derek Richard (Kaitlyn), Morgan Boudreaux (Anthony), Colby Richard, Brayden Richard; great grandchildren, Olivia Boudreaux, Sarah Boudreaux, Kaiden Lirette, Jemma Richard, and Baby Winston Comeaux on the way; sisters, Bessie Chiasson, Emma Mire; brother, Alton Chiasson (Kay)

She is preceded in death by her husband, Guy Paul Richard, Jr.; parents, Nealy J. and Inez Thibodaux Chiasson; brothers, Gilbert and Junius Chiasson; sisters, Marie Barrilleaux and Delores Mire.

She enjoyed watching her game show channel, cooking for everyone, fishing, gardening and most of all loving her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

The family would like to thank the staff’s of Audubon Guest House and Thibodaux Regional CCU.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.