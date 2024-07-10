Gladys “Ollie” M. Cortez

Gladys “Ollie” Molaison Cortez, 62, died Monday, July 8, 2024 at 12:19AM. Born June 13, 1962 she was a native of Choctaw and resident of Kraemer.

As per her request no services are to beheld.

She is survived by her husband, Paul P. Cortez; daughter, Erica Thibodaux (Patrick); son, Luke Cortez; granddaughters, Emily and Abigail Thibodaux; siblings, Roy “Pyguy” Molaison, Jean “Joe” Molaison, Terry Usey, Joyce Andras, Kathy Chiasson, Dean “Poc-co” Molaison, Deanna Dempster, Cynthia Morrison, Audrey Oubre, Rebecca “Becky” Granier, Ruby Molaison, Tammy Kliebert, and Melissa “Missy” Horn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Rita Ordoyne Molaison; and siblings, Floyd “Mag” Molaison, Luke Molaison, Gail Molaison, Carl “Scrub” Molaison.

She loved playing cards.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.