Gladys Thomassie Callais, age 75, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gladys was a native of Lockport and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Cross Church located at 2600 Coteau Road Houma, LA 70364 on Saturday, November 12th, beginning at 9AM until her Celebration of Life Service at 11AM.

Gladys is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Curtis Callais, Sr.; sons, Curtis Callais, Jr. and wife Emily, Chad Callais and wife Angie; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Catherine Melancon and husband Curtis; sister-in-law, Merrill Thomassie.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, Clifton, Sr. and Gladys Guidroz Thomassie; son, Charles Callais; daughter, Celeste Callais, brothers, Clifton Thomassie, Jr. and Eugene Thomassie; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Callais.

Gladys lived a life devoted to serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved sitting in His presence, learning all she could from His Word and sharing what she knew with others. She taught children’s church for many years, served as an Associate Pastor at Christian Fellowship Church and was an amazing small group leader at Cross Church. She enjoyed spending quality time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved to cook and leaves a beautiful legacy of a family that loves and serves Jesus. She lived a life of purpose and ran a great race focused on eternity. She will be deeply missed until we meet again in eternity.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cross Church’s Building Fund.

