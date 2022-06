September 28, 1952-June 2, 2022

Glenda Marie Ordoyne, 69, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM. Born September 28, 1952, she was a native of Chackbay, LA and resident of Denham Springs, LA.

She is survived by her brother, Kirby (Trudy) Ordoyne; sister in law, Nancy Comardelle; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Helen James Ordoyne; brother, Norris “Nylon” Ordoyne.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.