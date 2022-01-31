Glenn Bergeron

July 23, 1947 – January 29, 2022

Glenn Thomas Bergeron, age 74, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 29, 2022. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, February 7, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at which time there will be a brief memorial service followed by The United Veteran’s League Ceremony. Burial will be held at a later date.

Glenn is survived by his sisters, Kathryn B. (Roger) Hammons, Karol “Karo” B. (Laddie) Freeman, Margaret “Mary” B. Chancey, and Shelley “Annie” B. (William “Gregory”) Crain, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Russell “Bobby” Joseph and June Ann Poirrier Bergeron; godchild, Saul Chancey.

Glenn graduated in 1965 from Terrebonne High School and went to Nicholls State University where he completed a bachelor’s degree. He served in the US Army Reserve for 8 years during the Viet Nam Era. He was an accountant, CPA, and Notary Public, and retired from the Terrebonne Parish School Board.

The family expresses sincere gratitude to Kaycee Oldbear and Joann Davis for their devoted care in his final years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.

