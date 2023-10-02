Glenn James Cunningham born April 13, 1940, passed away at the age of 83 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Glenn was a lifelong resident of Houma, Louisiana. He joined the US Army in 1965 and served in Korea. His family knew him as a kind loving mild-mannered man, and was also passionate about antiquing, estate selling, and finding beauty in items most would not.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Cunningham of Houma; son, Scott Cunningham and wife, Amy of Houma; grandchildren, Robert Cunningham of Houma, Stephen Horne, Jr. and wife, Cariann of Dayton, Ohio, Lisa Cunningham of Houma, Jordan Cunningham and wife, Marlena of Houma, Morgan Horne of Virgina Beach, Virgina; great-grandchildren, Deliah Cunningham of Houma, Adeline Cunningham and Adley Cunningham of Houma; brother, Martin Cunningham and wife, Sandy of Locust Grove, Georgia; sisters, Eliska Ortega of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Maybelle Bloom of Houma, Angie Arp and husband, Mike of Houma; daughter-in-law, Cindy Cunningham of Houma; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan J. Cunningham and Edith Bienvenu Cunningham; brother, Nolan Cunningham, Jr; son, Steven Cunningham; sister, Brenda Keller; brother-in-laws, Ronnie Ortega and Bill Bloom.

A Visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Samart Funeral Home, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Francis DeSales Cemetery No.2. Pallbearers will be, Robert Cunningham, Tyler Pitre, Mike Arp, Greg Ritchie, and Honorary Pallbearers, Scott Cunningham, Jordan Cunningham, and Martin Cunningham. A Family Celebration of life reception will take place after the burial, at Samart Funeral Home from 12:30 pm until 2:30 pm with food and drinks.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans for the compassion and care they gave to Glenn during his time there.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnel to Towers Foundation in Glenn Cunningham’s name.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.