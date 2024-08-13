It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Glenn M. Crochet, Sr., a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. Born on October 17, 1944, in Houma, LA, Glenn was a man of many talents and accomplishments. He excelled in sports, achieving recognition as the first Black Knight named to All-State during his time at St. Joseph Benedictive High School in Chauvin.

After completing his education, Glenn dedicated his career as a pharmacist. He served his community diligently, working at Hornsby’s Drugs in Montegut and Rouses in Lockport, where he became a trusted and respected figure among his colleagues and customers.

Not only did Glenn have a successful professional life, but he also served his country with honor in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967, undertaking a tour in Korea during the Vietnam War. His commitment to duty and service extended beyond his military life, as he was a member of the American Legion.

In his personal life, Glenn was known as ‘Mr. Fixit,’ always ready to lend a helping hand with any repair or odd job. He enjoyed the simpler pleasures of life, finding joy in fishing, hunting, spending time outdoors, and enjoyed watching LSU and Saints Football.

Glenn is survived by and will be deeply missed by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Hornsby Crochet, whose companionship brought him immense happiness throughout their years together. His legacy of kindness, hard work, and dedication will live on in the hearts of all who knew him; sons, Glenn M. Crochet, Jr. (Jennifer Racheal Crochet), Lee Thomas Crochet (Michael Martinez), and Brad Patrick Crochet (Miranda Madson Crochet); grandchildren, Kate Rentz (Bailey Rentz), Jonah, Jacob, and Olivia Crochet, Aven and Gabriel Crochet; great grandchildren, John Bailey and Margot jane Rentz; siblings, Carolyn Portier (Ted Portier), Eric Crochet, and Randall Crochet (Judy Crochet).

Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, Miller and Lois Crochet; brother, Timothy Crochet.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the family of Glenn Croch