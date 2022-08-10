August 1, 1955 – August 8, 2022

Glenn Paul Zeringue, 67, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Born August 1, 1955 he was a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Choctaw, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at St. James Chapel Mausoleum.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Landry Zeringue; sons, Travis James Zeringue (Ashley), Nathan John Zeringue; grandchildren, Aubrey Zeringue, Emersyn Zeringue, Brynn Zeringue; sister, Emma Diaz; brothers, Dennis Zeringue (Julie), Keith Zeringue (Rhonda), Craig Zeringue (Ramona).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roland Anthony and Mary Berthelot Zeringue; nephew, Paul Diaz; uncle, Louis Berthelot, Jr.

He was a loving, husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.