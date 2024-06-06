With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Gloria Agnes Haydel, a beloved educator, devout Catholic, and lifelong resident of Houma, Louisiana. She was born on December 5, 1951, to her loving parents Gordon and Gloria Boudreaux Haydel. Gloria dedicated her life to teaching, and her impact on the students of Terrebonne Parish will be remembered for generations to come.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the recitation of the Rosary on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Annunziata Catholic Church beginning at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held privately at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Gloria is survived by her beloved sister, Marie Elizabeth “Beth” Haydel and husband Stephen Dupont; loving niece/godchild, Marisa Dupont and husband David Wiseman; dearest friends who loved and cared for Gloria, Linda Duplantis, Brunella Duplantis, Celeste Loyd, Bonne Savoie, Amy Savoie, and Tina Duplantis.

Gloria’s unwavering faith in God guided her every action, and she was a lifelong parishioner of Annunziata Catholic Church. She cherished her family and friends, always putting others before herself and offering a kind word or thoughtful gesture to those in need.

Funeral services and ceremonies to celebrate Gloria’s life will be held in the near future.

As we mourn the loss of Gloria Agnes Haydel, let us remember her legacy of compassion, dedication, and love. May her spirit continue to shine bright in the hearts of all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers please make monetary gifts payable to the Catholic Foundation or visit catholicfoundationsl.org., memo: Gloria Agnes Haydel endowment for Annunziata Catholic Church. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 505, Schriever, LA 70395; made payable to Catholic Foundation