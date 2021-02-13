Gloria “Billie” Duplantis, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was a native of Bayou Black and a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, February 15, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 1.

Gloria is survived by her children, Roxanne Duplantis Jones, Melinda “Mindy” Daigle and husband Larry, Doyle Duplantis, Lynn Duplantis; grandchildren, Heather Jones, Hayes Duplantis, Jessica McKee, Katina Frasier, Stephanie Bernal, Justin Duplantis, Rawson Duplantis; six great grandchildren; sister, Karen Detillier; brother, L.J. Blanchard.

Gloria is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Phillip “Pete” Duplantis; parents, Morris and Ruth Breaux Blanchard; sisters, Helen LeBouef, Catherine Gerami; grandson, Nicolas Duplantis.

Gloria was fondly known as Miss Billie to her family and friends. She was loving, caring, compassionate, and loved all things beautiful. She spent many days at Last Island and the family’s Pelican Lake camp with family and friends. She loved walking the beach and looking for “treasures” for her collection. Billie enjoyed watching and learning about birds and loved sharing her knowledge of them. Her beautiful flower beds and plants were her pride and joy, especially roses. She was an awesome cook and most visitors usually stopped at the stove to lift a pot lid to see what delicious meal she was whipping up. She was an amazing seamstress and made a lot of beautiful garments for herself and her daughters. She was an impeccable dresser and was usually wearing one of her many stylish hats. Billie loved her family dearly and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice and a special thanks to her care givers, Trisha, Catherine, Evelina, Sue, and Tammy.

