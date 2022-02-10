Gloria Bruce Peltier

Gloria B. “Go Go” Peltier, 71, a native and resident of Cut Off, LA, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cut Off, LA. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 pm with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband Curleys “Spanky” Peltier, Jr.; step daughter, Patricia Mahnke (Aaron); step daughter-in-law, April Peltier; brother, Leroy Bruce; sister, Barbara Bruce; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Amy Bruce; step son, David Joseph Peltier; sister, Geraldine Jean Duet and sister-in-law, Carolyn Bruce.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.